Civilian Killed As Russian Army Shells Kupiansk
Date
1/12/2025 3:10:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army fired on Kupiansk, leaving one dead.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration's press wrote this Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“At about 18:00, the enemy shelled Kupiansk. A local resident was killed as a result of the attack,” the report says.
The enemy attacks also damaged a civilian enterprise.
As Ukrinform reported, the military said that the number of Russian attacks in the Kharkiv sector had decreased.
