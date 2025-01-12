Civilian Killed As Russian Army Shells Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the Russian fired on Kupiansk, leaving one dead.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration's press wrote this Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“At about 18:00, the enemy shelled Kupiansk. A local resident was killed as a result of the attack,” the report says.

Russian drone attack leaves three more people inregion

The enemy also damaged a civilian enterprise.

As Ukrinform reported, the military said that the number of Russian attacks in the Kharkiv sector had decreased.