GCC Asserts Support For Syria, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, emphasised the GCC countries' commitment to supporting Syria on all fronts, with priority given to improving the living and humanitarian conditions of the Syrian people.

He highlighted the provision of relief and developmental support to Syria to meet the basic needs of the Syrian people, facilitating the return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes, and supporting the return of and security stability, economic recovery and development, stressing that necessary steps are to be laid out to achieve this and mobilise humanitarian and developmental support for Syria.

Albudaiwi was addressing the expanded ministerial meeting on Syria, which was held Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the developments in Syria noting the steadfast positions of the GCC countries and their continuous keenness to ensure Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, underlining that the convening of the 46th extraordinary session of the GCC Ministerial Council on Dec. 26, 2024, in the State of Kuwait, discussed developments in Syria.

The time has come for Syria and the people of Syria to enjoy the long-awaited safety and stability, and for Syria to regain its rightful place in the heart of the regional and international communities, Albudaiwi reaffirmed, adding that it is incumbent upon the GCC states as Syria's partners in this critical phase to be its support, aiding its resurgence and reclaiming its standing through reinforced cooperation on all fronts, political, economic and social, contributing to building a better future for the Syrian people and the entire region.

He underscored the GCC's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability and territorial unity, as well as comprehensive reforms that enhance overcoming its crises and prevent Lebanon from becoming a launch point for activities threatening the region, stressing that commitment to Security Council resolutions and the Taif Agreement to ensure Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.

Albudaiwi highlighted the importance of supporting the Lebanese army and security forces, urging the international community to intensify efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon, while he also commended the role of Lebanon's partners, and the assistance provided by GCC countries and friendly nations to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Lebanese people.

