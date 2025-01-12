Trump publishes footage of ‘MAGA’ backers in Greenland

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald shared a on his Truth Social account showcasing what appeared to be a group of ‘MAGA’ supporters in Greenland endorsing his plan to buy the island from Denmark. The two-minute clip featured individuals wearing red 'MAGA' caps, expressing their desire for Greenland to become part of the United States.



However, Danish state broadcaster DR News cast doubt on the authenticity of the demonstration, reporting that the participants were homeless and vulnerable people offered free meals to take part in the publicity stunt. The individuals were allegedly misidentified as Trump supporters. One of the featured individuals, identified as Timmy Zeeb, was also revealed to have a criminal background related to a major marijuana trafficking case.



While Denmark has rejected Trump's proposal to buy Greenland, the former US president argues that the island’s strategic location and rich natural resources make it a valuable acquisition for the United States.

