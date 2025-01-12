(MENAFN) As wildfires continue to devastate Southern California, leaving a path of destruction, authorities are urgently searching for ways to mitigate the impact and prevent further damage. Experts noted that, despite water systems operating at full capacity, they were still insufficient to handle fires of such magnitude, especially when air resources like planes and helicopters were grounded due to strong winds. Experts believe that fully utilizing water systems might have helped reduce the damage, potentially saving homes and containing parts of the blaze. Officials in Los Angeles described the fires as a "full-fledged storm," with winds reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, combined with unusually dry conditions and multiple fires spreading in the same area. This deadly combination made widespread destruction almost unavoidable, according to experts.



However, experts also emphasized that poor management played a role in the scale of the disaster. Inadequate vegetation management, outdated infrastructure, and a lack of proper planning were key factors in the destruction of over 55 square miles, the damage to thousands of buildings, and the loss of at least 10 lives. U.S. President Joe Biden likened the devastation in Los Angeles to that of a war zone, remarking that it reminded him of areas impacted by military bombings. The wildfire, fueled by strong winds, began on January 7 in West Los Angeles, leading to mandatory evacuations for thousands of residents. The damage from the fires in Los Angeles has been estimated at $150 billion, according to U.S. media reports.

