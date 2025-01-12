Bayern Munich earns hard-fought 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga

(MENAFN) Bayern Munich earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on matchday 16 of the German Bundesliga, securing an important away win at Borussia Park. The only goal of the match came in the 68th minute when Bayern’s star striker, Harry Kane, calmly converted a penalty. His clinical finish helped Bayern maintain their strong form in the league.



Kane's goal was his 26th consecutive penalty conversion, underscoring his consistency and composure from the spot. The 31-year-old has been a key figure in Bayern’s attack this season and continues to deliver in crucial moments. His performance was instrumental in ensuring Bayern claimed all three points from the match.



With the win, Bayern Munich solidified their position at the top of the Bundesliga standings, accumulating 39 points from 16 matches. Their four-point lead over second-place Bayer Leverkusen demonstrates their dominance in the league so far, with Kane's penalty proving decisive in extending that advantage.



This victory was another testament to Bayern Munich’s resilience and ability to perform under pressure, as they continue to build momentum in their pursuit of yet another Bundesliga title. The win also highlights Kane’s growing importance to the team as they head into the second half of the season.

