Türkiye's benchmark stock index starts Friday higher

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened on Friday at 10,013.36 points, marking a slight increase of 0.13 percent, or 12.64 points, from the previous day's close. This followed a strong performance on Thursday when the rose by 1.1 percent, closing at 10,000.72 points. The trading session saw a robust volume of 95.2 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.69 billion.



At the start of Friday, the Turkish lira showed some movement against major currencies. The USD/TRY was recorded at 35.4221 at 09:54 am local time, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.4176. The GBP/TRY exchange rate was slightly higher at 43.4638. These rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the currency markets as investors assess economic conditions in the country.



In terms of commodity prices, the precious metal gold was valued at USD2,702.30 per ounce as of the latest data. Meanwhile, crude oil prices were hovering around USD77.35 per barrel for Brent crude, reflecting a steady market for energy commodities despite global economic challenges.



These developments in Turkey's financial and commodity markets come amid broader economic uncertainties, with traders and investors closely watching domestic and international trends for their potential impact on market movements in the coming weeks.

