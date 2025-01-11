Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
1/11/2025 7:03:58 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior announces the arrest of a person convicted of citizenship forgery who has been at large since 2021.
KUWAIT -- President of Kuwait Olympic Committee sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah visits the Kuwaiti national team for the 2025 IHF World Men's Handball Championship.
GAZA -- Israeli Occupation forces commit more massacres in Gaza, killing at least 32 people.
KHARTOUM -- The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces admitted loss of control on Wad Madani city, the provincial capital of Al-Jazirah state.
ALGIERS -- France hands over to the Chadian authorities its second military base in the eastern city of Abeche as part of a gradual withdrawal. (end) gb
MENAFN11012025000071011013ID1109079827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.