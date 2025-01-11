Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The of Interior announces the arrest of a person convicted of citizenship forgery who has been at large since 2021.

KUWAIT -- President of Kuwait Olympic Committee Fahad Nasser visits the Kuwaiti national team for the 2025 IHF World Men's Handball Championship.

GAZA -- Israeli forces commit more massacres in Gaza, killing at least 32 people.

KHARTOUM -- The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces admitted loss of control on Wad Madani city, the provincial capital of Al-Jazirah state.

ALGIERS -- France hands over to the Chadian authorities its second military base in the eastern city of Abeche as part of a gradual withdrawal. (end) gb