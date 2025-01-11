Greece found guilty due to unlawful dismissal of asylum seekers

(MENAFN) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found Greece guilty of violating the rights of asylum seekers by unlawfully expelling them to Turkey without evaluating their claims. The court referred to these actions as "systematic pushbacks," specifically highlighting repeated expulsions from the Evros border region. This marks the first formal condemnation of Greece for such practices.



The case involved a Turkish woman, A.R.E., who was forcibly expelled from Greece in 2019 without being given a chance to apply for asylum. The court ruled that Greece had violated her rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, including her right to seek international protection, and awarded her €20,000 in damages.



The judgment was based on evidence provided by NGOs and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which have raised concerns about Greece's border enforcement practices. The court noted strong indications of a systematic practice of pushbacks from the Evros region to Turkey, carried out without legal procedures or opportunities for asylum seekers to apply for protection.



Greek officials have denied accusations of pushbacks, asserting that their border measures comply with international and EU laws. The government has not yet responded formally to the ECHR's ruling. The issue of asylum seekers remains a pressing concern within the EU, with asylum applications expected to approach one million in 2024.



