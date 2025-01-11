War Update: 121 Combat Clashes Since Beginning Of Day, More Than Third In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have occurred along the frontlines. Battles are ongoing in five sectors and Russia's Kursk region, with the Russian attacking most actively in the Pokrovsk axis.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on Saturday, January 11, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the Ukrainian defenders are exhausting the enemy along the entire contact line and in the rear.

The Russian army shelled Pokrovka in the Sumy region and Yanzhulivka and Bleshnia in the Chernihiv region with artillery.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders made 13 attempts during the day to advance towards the positions of the defenders in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove. In this sector, nine battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, 16 battles have taken place near Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebrianskyi forest, two of which are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there have been 13 combat clashes in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky since the beginning of the day. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops launched five attacks in the Toretsk and Diliyivka areas. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks.

In the Pokrovsk sector, today there have been 56 battles of varying intensity. The Russian army attacked in the areas of Baranivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Novoandriivka, Uspenivka, Slovianka and Kostiantynopolske. Ukrainian troops repelled 46 enemy attacks, while ten battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the defense forces near Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka five times. The Russians attacked Novopil with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, there was one combat engagement since the beginning of the day. The invaders were unsuccessful.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks today, three of which are still ongoing. The Russian troops dropped four guided bombs on the population centers of the region and on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

There were no major changes in other sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, some positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors as a result of Russian assault operations and fire impact.