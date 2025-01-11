1.855Mln Mobile Devices Imported In 2024-Stakeholder
Date
1/11/2025 2:05:11 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, January 11 (Petra) -Jordan imported a total of 1.855 million mobile phones during the year 2024 worth about JD176 million.
According to a statement by Association of Mobiles and Accessories Investors (Vision) Saturday, the value of imports in 2024 increased by 13.7%, compared to 2023, as the value of imports amounted to JD154.6 million.
The statement added that the number of imported devices went up by 7.5% from 1.726 million in 2023.
The association's head, Ahmed Alloush, said the overall trend of mobile device imports over the past years has witnessed a "continuous" decline since 2020.
However, he said the increase in 2024 represents a "positive" development in the mobile device market, with a surge in demand and an improvement in the value and imports following years of continuous decline.
MENAFN11012025000117011021ID1109079428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.