1.855Mln Mobile Devices Imported In 2024-Stakeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 11 (Petra) -Jordan imported a total of 1.855 million mobile phones during the year 2024 worth about JD176 million.According to a statement by Association of Mobiles and Accessories Investors (Vision) Saturday, the value of imports in 2024 increased by 13.7%, compared to 2023, as the value of imports amounted to JD154.6 million.The statement added that the number of imported devices went up by 7.5% from 1.726 million in 2023.The association's head, Ahmed Alloush, said the overall trend of mobile device imports over the past years has witnessed a "continuous" decline since 2020.However, he said the increase in 2024 represents a "positive" development in the mobile device market, with a surge in demand and an improvement in the value and imports following years of continuous decline.