Football Games For Saturday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast

From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super Leagu , Copinha youth tournament, Saudi Championship, FA Cup, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A.



With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Indian Super League







8:30 AM: Bengaluru x Mohammedan

11:00 AM: Mohun Bagan x East Bengal







8:45 AM: Portuguesa Santista x Trindade-GO



10:45 AM: Vitória da Conquista x Porto Vitória

11:00 AM: Juventus da Mooca x Ceará







12:45 PM: FC Cascavel x Boavista



1:00 PM: Atl. Guaratinguetá x Grêmio



2:45 PM: Carajás-PA x São Bento



3:00 PM: Referência x Sport

4:30 PM: Fortaleza x Ituano







7:30 PM: Cruzeiro-PB x Zumbi-AL

9:45 PM: EC São Bernardo x Flamengo







9:00 AM: Bristol City x Wolverhampton



9:00 AM: Middlesbrough x Blackburn



9:00 AM: Birmingham City x Lincoln City



9:15 AM: Liverpool x Accrington



11:00 AM: Leicester City x Queens Park Rangers



12:00 PM: Chelsea x Morecambe



12:00 PM: Nottingham Forest x Luton Town



12:00 PM: Reading x Burnley



12:00 PM: Norwich City x Brighton



12:00 PM: Bournemouth x West Bromwich



12:00 PM: Sunderland x Stoke City



12:00 PM: Brentford x Plymouth Argyle



12:00 PM: Exeter City x Oxford United



12:00 PM: Preston North End x Charlton



2:45 PM: Manchester City x Salford City



2:45 PM: Leeds United x Harrogate Town



3:00 PM: Coventry City x Sheffield Wednesday



3:00 PM: Leyton Orient x Derby County

3:00 PM: Mansfield Town x Wigan







10:00 AM: Alavés x Girona



12:15 PM: Valladolid x Real Betis



2:30 PM: Espanyol x Leganés

5:00 PM: Sevilla x Valencia







11:30 AM: Heidenheim x Union Berlin



11:30 AM: Mainz x Bochum



11:30 AM: St. Pauli x Eintracht Frankfurt



11:30 AM: Freiburg x Holstein Kiel



11:30 AM: Hoffenheim x Wolfsburg

2:30 PM: Borussia Mönchengladbach x Bayern de Munich







11:00 AM: Udinese x Atalanta



11:00 AM: Empoli x Lecce



2:00 PM: Torino x Juventus

4:45 PM: Milan x Cagliari







9:30 AM: Ross County x Celtic (Scottish Premiership)



9:30 AM: Walsall x Tranmere Rovers (EFL League Two)



10:45 AM: Al-Orobah x Al-Hilal (Saudi Championship)



1:00 PM: Besiktas x Bodrumspor (Süperlig)



2:15 PM: Genk x OH Leuven (Jupiler Pro League)



2:45 PM: Ajax x RKC Waalwijk (Eredivisie)



4:45 PM: Sporting x Benfica (Taça da Liga de Portugal FINAL)



5:00 PM: Rennes x Olympique de Marseille (Ligue 1)



5:00 PM: PSV x AZ Alkmaar (Eredivisie)



8:00 PM: Atlético San Luis x Tigres UANL (Liga MX)

8:00 PM: Universidad de Chile x Godoy Cruz (Amistoso)



Football fans can catch these exciting matches through various broadcast channels, including Sportv, OneFootball, Youtube/@paulistao, Youtube/@CazeTV, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, ESPN, and Disney+.