Football Games For Saturday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


1/11/2025 6:14:35 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday, January 11, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.

From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super Leagu , Copinha youth tournament, Saudi Championship, FA Cup, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A.

With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League


  • 8:30 AM: Bengaluru x Mohammedan
  • 11:00 AM: Mohun Bagan x East Bengal


Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase
Morning Matches

  • 8:45 AM: Portuguesa Santista x Trindade-GO
  • 10:45 AM: Vitória da Conquista x Porto Vitória
  • 11:00 AM: Juventus da Mooca x Ceará

Afternoon Games

  • 12:45 PM: FC Cascavel x Boavista
  • 1:00 PM: Atl. Guaratinguetá x Grêmio
  • 2:45 PM: Carajás-PA x São Bento
  • 3:00 PM: Referência x Sport
  • 4:30 PM: Fortaleza x Ituano

Evening Fixtures

  • 7:30 PM: Cruzeiro-PB x Zumbi-AL
  • 9:45 PM: EC São Bernardo x Flamengo

International Highlights
FA Cup

  • 9:00 AM: Bristol City x Wolverhampton
  • 9:00 AM: Middlesbrough x Blackburn
  • 9:00 AM: Birmingham City x Lincoln City
  • 9:15 AM: Liverpool x Accrington
  • 11:00 AM: Leicester City x Queens Park Rangers
  • 12:00 PM: Chelsea x Morecambe
  • 12:00 PM: Nottingham Forest x Luton Town
  • 12:00 PM: Reading x Burnley
  • 12:00 PM: Norwich City x Brighton
  • 12:00 PM: Bournemouth x West Bromwich
  • 12:00 PM: Sunderland x Stoke City
  • 12:00 PM: Brentford x Plymouth Argyle
  • 12:00 PM: Exeter City x Oxford United
  • 12:00 PM: Preston North End x Charlton
  • 2:45 PM: Manchester City x Salford City
  • 2:45 PM: Leeds United x Harrogate Town
  • 3:00 PM: Coventry City x Sheffield Wednesday
  • 3:00 PM: Leyton Orient x Derby County
  • 3:00 PM: Mansfield Town x Wigan

La Liga

  • 10:00 AM: Alavés x Girona
  • 12:15 PM: Valladolid x Real Betis
  • 2:30 PM: Espanyol x Leganés
  • 5:00 PM: Sevilla x Valencia

Bundesliga

  • 11:30 AM: Heidenheim x Union Berlin
  • 11:30 AM: Mainz x Bochum
  • 11:30 AM: St. Pauli x Eintracht Frankfurt
  • 11:30 AM: Freiburg x Holstein Kiel
  • 11:30 AM: Hoffenheim x Wolfsburg
  • 2:30 PM: Borussia Mönchengladbach x Bayern de Munich

Serie A

  • 11:00 AM: Udinese x Atalanta
  • 11:00 AM: Empoli x Lecce
  • 2:00 PM: Torino x Juventus
  • 4:45 PM: Milan x Cagliari

Other Leagues

  • 9:30 AM: Ross County x Celtic (Scottish Premiership)
  • 9:30 AM: Walsall x Tranmere Rovers (EFL League Two)
  • 10:45 AM: Al-Orobah x Al-Hilal (Saudi Championship)
  • 1:00 PM: Besiktas x Bodrumspor (Süperlig)
  • 2:15 PM: Genk x OH Leuven (Jupiler Pro League)
  • 2:45 PM: Ajax x RKC Waalwijk (Eredivisie)
  • 4:45 PM: Sporting x Benfica (Taça da Liga de Portugal FINAL)
  • 5:00 PM: Rennes x Olympique de Marseille (Ligue 1)
  • 5:00 PM: PSV x AZ Alkmaar (Eredivisie)
  • 8:00 PM: Atlético San Luis x Tigres UANL (Liga MX)
  • 8:00 PM: Universidad de Chile x Godoy Cruz (Amistoso)

Football fans can catch these exciting matches through various broadcast channels, including Sportv, OneFootball, Youtube/@paulistao, Youtube/@CazeTV, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, ESPN, and Disney+.

The Rio Times

