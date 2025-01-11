Football Games For Saturday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
1/11/2025 6:14:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday, January 11, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super Leagu , Copinha youth tournament, Saudi Championship, FA Cup, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A.
With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
8:30 AM: Bengaluru x Mohammedan
11:00 AM: Mohun Bagan x East Bengal
Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase
Morning Matches
8:45 AM: Portuguesa Santista x Trindade-GO
10:45 AM: Vitória da Conquista x Porto Vitória
11:00 AM: Juventus da Mooca x Ceará
Afternoon Games
12:45 PM: FC Cascavel x Boavista
1:00 PM: Atl. Guaratinguetá x Grêmio
2:45 PM: Carajás-PA x São Bento
3:00 PM: Referência x Sport
4:30 PM: Fortaleza x Ituano
Evening Fixtures
7:30 PM: Cruzeiro-PB x Zumbi-AL
9:45 PM: EC São Bernardo x Flamengo
International Highlights
FA Cup
9:00 AM: Bristol City x Wolverhampton
9:00 AM: Middlesbrough x Blackburn
9:00 AM: Birmingham City x Lincoln City
9:15 AM: Liverpool x Accrington
11:00 AM: Leicester City x Queens Park Rangers
12:00 PM: Chelsea x Morecambe
12:00 PM: Nottingham Forest x Luton Town
12:00 PM: Reading x Burnley
12:00 PM: Norwich City x Brighton
12:00 PM: Bournemouth x West Bromwich
12:00 PM: Sunderland x Stoke City
12:00 PM: Brentford x Plymouth Argyle
12:00 PM: Exeter City x Oxford United
12:00 PM: Preston North End x Charlton
2:45 PM: Manchester City x Salford City
2:45 PM: Leeds United x Harrogate Town
3:00 PM: Coventry City x Sheffield Wednesday
3:00 PM: Leyton Orient x Derby County
3:00 PM: Mansfield Town x Wigan
La Liga
10:00 AM: Alavés x Girona
12:15 PM: Valladolid x Real Betis
2:30 PM: Espanyol x Leganés
5:00 PM: Sevilla x Valencia
Bundesliga
11:30 AM: Heidenheim x Union Berlin
11:30 AM: Mainz x Bochum
11:30 AM: St. Pauli x Eintracht Frankfurt
11:30 AM: Freiburg x Holstein Kiel
11:30 AM: Hoffenheim x Wolfsburg
2:30 PM: Borussia Mönchengladbach x Bayern de Munich
Serie A
11:00 AM: Udinese x Atalanta
11:00 AM: Empoli x Lecce
2:00 PM: Torino x Juventus
4:45 PM: Milan x Cagliari
Other Leagues
9:30 AM: Ross County x Celtic (Scottish Premiership)
9:30 AM: Walsall x Tranmere Rovers (EFL League Two)
10:45 AM: Al-Orobah x Al-Hilal (Saudi Championship)
1:00 PM: Besiktas x Bodrumspor (Süperlig)
2:15 PM: Genk x OH Leuven (Jupiler Pro League)
2:45 PM: Ajax x RKC Waalwijk (Eredivisie)
4:45 PM: Sporting x Benfica (Taça da Liga de Portugal FINAL)
5:00 PM: Rennes x Olympique de Marseille (Ligue 1)
5:00 PM: PSV x AZ Alkmaar (Eredivisie)
8:00 PM: Atlético San Luis x Tigres UANL (Liga MX)
8:00 PM: Universidad de Chile x Godoy Cruz (Amistoso)
Football fans can catch these exciting matches through various broadcast channels, including Sportv, OneFootball, Youtube/@paulistao, Youtube/@CazeTV, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, ESPN, and Disney+.
