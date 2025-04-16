Fresh Rains Cool Down Kashmir Met Warns Of Wet Spell From April 18

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A day after Kashmir experienced the hottest day of the season so far, fresh showers swept across the Valley on Wednesday, bringing a sharp dip in temperatures. Srinagar and several other areas, particularly in north and central Kashmir, witnessed evening rains accompanied by gusty winds.
The Meteorological Department reported that the weather remained mostly cloudy throughout the day. However, the rain showers by evening significantly cooled down the region.
According to Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to stay generally dry on Thursday. However, starting from the evening of April 18, a fresh wet spell is likely to hit the region, with light to moderate rain and snow in higher reaches forecast across most parts of the Valley. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at scattered to isolated places, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds.
The MeT department has issued yellow and orange alerts for April 19, anticipating a peak in weather activity on that day.
On April 21, the Valley may see cloudy skies with light rain and thunder at scattered locations. From April 22 to 25, the weather is expected to remain largely dry, before potentially turning cloudy again between April 26 and 27.
The MeT department has issued an advisory urging people to follow traffic and administrative guidelines, warning of potential landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas. Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural operations on April 18 and 19 due to the adverse weather forecast.
