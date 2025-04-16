Bridge Of Bumps: Dalgate-Nowpora Route Leaves Commuters Reeling

Several residents and regular travelers have voiced their concerns to Kashmir Observer, calling the condition of the bridge“unbearable” and“unsafe,” especially for vulnerable passengers.

The bumpy ride created by the poorly laid macadam at expansion joints is the main source of concern. Commuters say the difference in road level at these joints causes sudden jerks and discomfort, making commuting across the bridge a daily ordeal.

“It is difficult for pregnant women to cross the bridge,” said Hussain Dar, a daily commuter.“The bumps at the expansion joints are so sharp that they pose a serious threat to anyone with medical issues, particularly those with neck or back problems.”

Adding to the concern is the increasing use of e-rickshaws on the route. While these vehicles provide affordable transportation, their design is not suited for uneven surfaces. Small wheels and basic shock absorption systems make e-rickshaws highly vulnerable to road irregularities.

“Travelling in an e-rickshaw on this bridge is a nightmare,” said Syed Shaafia, a frequent commuter.“The tiny wheels and weak suspension can't handle the steep drops at the expansion joints. I feel like I will be thrown out of the vehicle every time it bumps.”

Even the e-rickshaw drivers are unhappy with the bridge's condition. One of them, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said:

“I honestly regretted choosing this route today. The bumps are everywhere-at least ten major ones on the bridge. The passengers complain, the vehicle suffers damage, and I lose time.”

Understanding Expansion Joints

Expansion joints are crucial components in bridge construction. They are designed to allow the structure to expand and contract with temperature changes, traffic loads, and other environmental factors without causing damage. These joints are usually filled with flexible materials and are strategically placed across the bridge to absorb stress and movement.

However, when macadam (road surfacing material) is laid unevenly at these joints, it can create sharp vertical drops or raised sections. If these are not aligned properly with the surrounding road surface, vehicles experience harsh jolts while crossing, leading to discomfort for passengers and potential damage to vehicles.

Well-maintained expansion joints should ensure a smooth transition between segments of the bridge, but in the case of Dalgate-Nowpora Bridge, the poor alignment appears to have had the opposite effect.

Accountability and Responsibility in Question

When contacted by Kashmir Observer, the Chief Engineer of Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department clarified that the macadamisation of the bridge was carried out under the Smart City project, not by the R&B department.

“We didn't do the work,” the Chief Engineer stated.“It was handled under the Smart City initiative. However, if the bridge is officially handed over to us, we will consider necessary repairs.”

Efforts to get an official response from Dr. Owais Ahmed, the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and CEO of the Srinagar Smart City Limited, were unsuccessful. Despite repeated phone calls from the reporter, there was no response from his office at the time of filing this report.

A Growing Public Safety Concern

The poor condition of the Dalgate-Nowpora Bridge is not just an inconvenience-it is rapidly becoming a public safety hazard. With thousands of people using the bridge daily, including patients, elderly citizens, and children, there is a growing demand for urgent repairs.

Residents and commuters are appealing to the authorities to take swift action. As the summer season brings increased traffic and tourism in the Valley, the risks associated with these road defects could escalate if left unattended.

Unless the concerned departments-be it Smart City or R&B-take ownership and rectify the problem soon, the Dalgate-Nowpora Bridge may continue to be a daily source of pain, risk, and frustration for the people of Srinagar.

