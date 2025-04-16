Pistorius Skeptical About Taurus Delivery To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The issue of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is causing disputes within the coalition of parties working to form the next German government.

As reported by Tagesspiegel and relayed by Ukrinform, Acting Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who may retain his post in the new cabinet, disagrees with the likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz on this matter.

At a Social Democratic Party (SPD) conference in Hanover, Pistorius denied ever being a supporter of the idea of sending such weapons to Ukraine.

“I never said that,” the acting minister stated. According to him, while there are strong arguments for supplying the Taurus system to Ukraine, there are also“many good arguments against it”.

Pistorius also expressed skepticism regarding coordination with allies, which Merz had mentioned.“I don't know of any European partner with such a system,” he remarked.

SPD General Secretary Matthias Miersch called on the prospective coalition to make a joint decision on providing Ukraine with the missiles.

“I assume that Friedrich Merz, once he is fully informed by the services, will weigh things up very carefully. And we will make this decision together,” he said.

Miersch added that the SPD parliamentary group holds a clear stance on the issue – they have always been against it.

However, Merz's recent statements on the topic were met with widespread support within the CDU/CSU and the Greens.

Ukraine continues talks with Germany onmissiles – ambassador

As Ukrinform previously reported, the coalition agreement includes a promise to continue Germany's military assistance to Ukraine, but it does not mention Taurus missiles or any other specific types of weapons.

Merz, who had previously advocated for sending the missiles while leading the opposition, became more cautious during the election campaign. Recently, he reiterated that he does not rule out such a step - but only in coordination with European partners.

Cruise missiles are already being supplied to Ukraine by the UK and France, though their Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles differ significantly from the Taurus system.