Belgium To Provide EUR 150M In Technical Assistance To Ukraine For Critical Infrastructure Recovery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Belgium will provide EUR 150 million in technical assistance to Ukraine as part of the program to support Ukraine's recovery (BE-Relieve Ukraine Program).

Ukraine's Ministry for Communities and Territories Development said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"BE-Relieve Ukraine is not just about technical assistance. This project aims to establish a partnership between Ukraine and Belgium in the reconstruction of our country. The main principle of our cooperation is to 'Build Back Better.' BE-Relieve Ukraine will run until the end of 2028. During this period, Ukraine will receive EUR 150 million from the Belgian government, which will be directed towards the restoration and support of critical infrastructure, winter preparedness, and the creation of an inclusive environment," said Kostiantyn Kovalchuk, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

According to the statement, the project is being implemented by the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium through the Belgian Development Agency (Enabel) and will cover both the national level and specific regions. Among the participants are the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, as well as the city of Kyiv.

Photo: Ministry for Communities and Territories Development

The project includes the modernization of Ukraine's energy infrastructure (introduction of decentralized heating and power supply systems, delivery of mobile boiler units and generators), reconstruction of medical facilities, implementation of rehabilitation programs, and inclusive services.

Among the priority measures are the delivery of 212 generators for educational institutions, mobile boiler units for hospitals and municipal enterprises, and repairs to medical infrastructure facilities.

In addition, the project plans to upgrade school and vocational education infrastructure, and carry out activities that will support reforms and strengthen ties with Belgian partners.

The Belgian government received EUR 1.7 billion in tax revenues last year from frozen Russian assets in the country, and these funds will be directed toward aid programs for Ukraine.

