Califia Farms Picks PR Agency For The UK

MENAFN - PRovoke)- Califia Farms has nabbed Aduro Communications as its UK PR agency, marking a significant addition to its portfolio of purpose driven, category leading brands.Aduro will be responsible for delivering an integrated communications programme that includes press office, influencer engagement and brand campaigns to drive awareness and support Califia's ambitious growth plans in the UK market.

Founded in California and known for its distinctive curvy bottles and delicious dairy free drinks, Califia Farms has become a. popular plant-based beverage brand globally. With a mission to make it easy for people to make simple swaps, Califia Farms offers a broad range of barista quality oat milks, almond milks, and ready to drink coffees that are as good for the planet as they are for consumers.



Aduro's work will focus on amplifying Califia Farms' brand story and sustainability credentials, with standout campaigns planned for 2025 and beyond.



“Califia Farms is a brand we've admired for a long time. Their commitment to quality, sustainability and innovation makes them a natural fit for our agency. We're thrilled to bring their distinctive West Coast energy to the UK, helping them connect with more consumers as the demand for plant-based options continues to grow," said Poppy Lewis, creative director at Aduro Communications.



Califia joins a stable of clients covering mass serving sectors from FMCG, BWS, Charity, Kids and Healthcare that all share the common ground of celebrating marvellous mainstream audiences, it told PRovoke Media.



It also recently added biscuit brand Bahlsen to its client roster after a four-way competitive pitch last year.



The agency was appointed to run social, press and influencer programmes for Bahlsen in the UK, as well as supporting key campaigns in 2025. There was no incumbent agency.