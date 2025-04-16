In Photos: Spring In Kashmir

The meadows and fields begin to turn into verdant carpets. As the weather rises, mustard fields make a picturesque scene after wildflowers blossom. The almond, cherry, and apricot enhance the splendor of spring.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.