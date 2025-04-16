Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Photos: Spring In Kashmir

2025-04-16 10:12:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kashmir's spring season is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, with lush greenery and vibrant blooms transforming the region into a veritable paradise.

The meadows and fields begin to turn into verdant carpets. As the weather rises, mustard fields make a picturesque scene after wildflowers blossom. The almond, cherry, and apricot enhance the splendor of spring.

Photos by Faisal Khan

Read Also Video: Bahaar And Badamwari A Nostalgic Ode to Lost Spring


