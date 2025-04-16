Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Will Pay No Attention To 'Tariff Game' As It Faces 245% On Exports To US

2025-04-16 10:15:39
(MENAFN- Live Mint) If the United States continues to play the "tariff numbers game", China will pay no attention to it, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The comment came in response to the White House stating that China faces tariffs of up to 245% due to its retaliatory action.

