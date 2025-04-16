Ukraine Extends Martial Law, General Mobilisation For 90 More Days

MENAFN - IANS) Kyiv, April 17 (IANS) The Ukrainian Parliament has voted to extend the country's current martial law and general military mobilisation for another 90 days, parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on social media Telegram.

According to Zheleznyak, 357 lawmakers supported the extension of martial law, while 346 backed the mobilisation -- well above the 226 votes required for approval, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The new extension will be from May 9 to August 6, reported the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Ukraine first imposed martial law and declared nationwide mobilisation following the outbreak of the ongoing war with Russia in February 2022, and has repeatedly extended both measures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted respective Bills to the Parliament.

Martial law was declared in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and repeatedly extended.

Kyiv officials said on numerous occasions that martial law made presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine impossible.

The presidential term of Zelensky expired in May 2024, which makes him illegitimate in the eyes of Russian officials.

Under Ukraine's Constitution, elections cannot be held during martial law -- a provision that remains in effect despite external calls, including from Russia and the US, for a timeline on a future vote.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, whose five-year term was originally due to end in May last year, and even raised the prospect of a temporary United Nations-backed government to lead Ukraine to elections.

Reacting to the martial law extension, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Kyiv of trying to "preserve its unstable structure".

In February, US President Donald Trump described Zelensky as a "dictator without elections", prompting Ukrainians to rally around their leader and boosting his approval ratings.

US President Donald Trump has called for holding a presidential election in Ukraine.

As peace talks led by the Trump administration created hopes for a potential ceasefire and eventual elections, some Ukrainian Opposition politicians have grown more vocal in their criticism of Zelensky. Still, there is broad support for maintaining martial law.

Petro Poroshenko, a former President and leader of the country's largest opposition party, said there was no doubt martial law should be prolonged, but accused Zelensky of attempting to use the measure to shore up his powers.

"I want to stress that we should recognise the obvious – the government has started to abuse martial law, using it not only to defend the country, but to build an authoritarian regime," Poroshenko said during parliamentary debates on Tuesday.