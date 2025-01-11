UN secretary-general calls for urgent climate action in 2025 amid record heat

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the urgent need for "trail-blazing climate action in 2025" in light of the worsening climate crisis, following the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) recent report declaring 2024 as the hottest year on record.



"Global heating is a cold, hard fact," Guterres stated after the WMO revealed that 2024 is likely the first year with a global mean temperature surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. He noted that while exceeding the 1.5°C threshold in individual years does not negate the long-term climate goal, it signals the need for intensified efforts to stay on track.



"Blazing temperatures in 2024 require trail-blazing climate action in 2025," Guterres asserted, urging the delivery of new national climate action plans this year to keep the global temperature rise within 1.5°C. He also called for increased support for vulnerable communities facing the devastating effects of climate change.



“There’s still time to avoid the worst of the climate catastrophe. But leaders must act – now,” he concluded.

