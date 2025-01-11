Enemy Shells 15 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, January 10, Russian occupiers attacked 15 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region 377 times.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy carried out 15 air strikes on Veselianka, Malokaterynivka, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske and Piatykhatky. As many as 201 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and Novodarivka. Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka came under 11 MLRS attacks. A total of 150 artillery attacks were launched at Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka,” he wrote.

There were 23 reports of destruction and damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported, a man and a woman were wounded in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia on Friday evening.