TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT
Date
1/10/2025 7:30:52 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
On January 7, 2025, the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among Mutual federal Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: MFDB) ("MFBI"), Mutual Federal Bank, a federally-chartered savings association and wholly-owned subsidiary of MFBI, Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC, a federally-chartered mutual holding company and majority owner of MFBI, and Pulaski Savings Bank, an Illinois-chartered mutual savings bank, dated August 27, 2024 (the "Merger Agreement"), was terminated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement.
SOURCE Mutual Federal Bank
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10012025003732001241ID1109078205
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.