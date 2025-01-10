TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

On January 7, 2025, the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among Mutual Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: MFDB) ("MFBI"), Mutual Federal Bank, a federally-chartered savings association and wholly-owned subsidiary of MFBI, Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC, a federally-chartered mutual holding company and majority owner of MFBI, and Pulaski Savings Bank, an Illinois-chartered mutual savings bank, dated August 27, 2024 (the "Merger Agreement"), was terminated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement.



