EU Approves More Sanctions Against 15 Venezuelans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The EU adopted on Friday a new package of "targeted sanctions" against 15 individuals in Venezuela believed to be responsible for undermining democracy and violating human rights.

The goal of these sanctions is "to support a negotiated and solution to the crisis," according to EU statement.

The EU also announced that it "has not adopted any measures that could inflict harm on the Venezuelan people or the economy," while reminding that the responsibility for ending the crisis in Venezuela lies with its authorities.

The EU emphasized that the reversal of its sanctions depends on tangible progress in human rights and the rule of law in Venezuela, as well as "meaningful steps towards genuine dialogue and democratic transition."

The statement added that the Venezuelan authorities missed "a key opportunity to respect the will of the people and ensure a transparent democratic transition that provides guarantees for all segments of Venezuelan society," considering that President Nicolas Maduro "lacks the legitimacy of a democratically elected president."

The statement urged Venezuela to comply with its international law obligations, including the Vienna conventions on diplomatic and consular relations, as well as ensuring respect for human rights, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

The EU also stated that it will continue in 2025 to address the urgent needs of the Venezuelan people "who suffer from the consequences of the prolonged humanitarian crisis." (end)

