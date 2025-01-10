Sybiha, Kallas Discuss Assistance To Syria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas have coordinated the agenda of bilateral and international relations and discussed assistance to Syria.

“Important call with Kaja Kallas to coordinate efforts on Ukraine-EU relations and international agenda. Grateful for reaffirming strong EU support for Ukraine. We also discussed the 'Food from Ukraine' initiative and other areas of cooperation to help Syria and its people,” hw wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 27, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that 500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour had been sent to Syria under the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

