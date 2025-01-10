West-MEC Breaks Ground On New Training Facilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The facility is a 16,500-square-foot advanced and welding building that will feature an advanced manufacturing lab and cleanroom, both outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment. The building will also contain a 2,000-square-foot cutting-edge electric vehicle bay that includes a teaching facility with car lifts and first-hand instructional areas.

"The demand for advance manufacturing, welding and EV continues to grow so we wanted to ensure we had a top-of-the-line space for our students and enough courses to account for the next generation of workers," said Dr. Scott Spurgeon, West-MEC's Superintendent. "This is one of many expansion projects we have on the horizon, and we look forward to continuing to grow West-MEC."



Advanced manufacturing, welding, and electrical vehicle repair industries are growing exponentially across the nation, especially in Arizona, making this an ideal time to ensure students have a proper education, credentials, and workforce experience to prepare them for successful careers.

The project, designed by Orcutt I Winslow and constructed by McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., is slated to be completed before the 2025-2026 school year.

About West-MEC:

West-MEC is a premier public school district specializing in Career and Technical Education (CTE). Focused on preparing students for high-demand careers and lifelong success, West-MEC provides hands-on training, college credit opportunities, and industry-recognized credentials. West-MEC is a driving force in workforce development and educational innovation, serving more than 45,000 students from 49 high schools across 3,800 square miles of the northern and western Phoenix Metropolitan area. Additionally, West-MEC now offers adult education programs, empowering learners of all ages to achieve their career goals. Discover how West-MEC is shaping the future of education and industry by visiting west-mec .

