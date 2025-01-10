Kuwaiti Ambassador Presents Credentials To Azerbaijan Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 10 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ambassador Mohammad Faisal Al-Mutairi presented his credentials on Friday to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Kuwait's Embassy in Baku told KUNA in a press statement that Ambassador Al-Mutairi conveyed greetings of the Amir Meshal AL-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad to President Aliyev.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Mutairi expressed Kuwait's keenness to grow bilateral relations between both countries and achieve both leaderships' vision across all sectors, in addition to the issues of common interest, and challenges listed on the agenda of the United Nations.

Al-Mutairi also congratulated Azerbaijan for its success in hosting the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29).

In the statement, President Aliyev Highlighted the expansion of active political relations between the two countries, and expressed confidence that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait would continue to develop successfully.

President Ilham Aliyev also remembered with satisfaction Kuwait's representation at COP29 with a high-level delegation, and his meeting with Kuwait's Crown Prince Shaikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah during the event. (end)

aas













MENAFN10012025000071011013ID1109077029