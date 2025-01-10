Biotech Flavor Market Projected To Surpass US$3.8 Billion By 2030 At A 5.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The biotech flavor is estimated at US$2.993 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$3.854 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.19%.

- AnalystNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the biotech flavor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$3.854 billion in 2030.Biotech flavor is a type of flavor which are produced using various types of biotechnology technologies. These types of flavors are commonly utilized in the global food and beverages sector and are produced using the plant cell and tissue culture of the ingredients. Various other techniques of biotech flavor production include production through microbial fermentation, and using microbials or enzymes for the bioconversion of substrates. Biotech flavors allow the manufacturer to create or design unique and more complex sensations of taste and smell, and can also provide the better consistency of the flavor.The major factor propelling the growth of the global biotech flavor market is the increasing demand for natural and sustainable food and beverage products in the consumer market. The biotech flavor offers enhanced taste and flavor to the beverages, which helps in enhancing the consumption experience of the products. With the increasing global demand for biotech flavor ingredients, the introduction and innovation in the sector is also expected to increase significantly. Multiple global leaders in the food & beverages and biotechnology sectors are expected to integrate innovative technologies into the market, to develop and design an enhanced biotech flavor ingredient for the global market.Access sample report or view details:The biotech flavor market, under the form segment, is divided into liquid, paste, and others. Under the form segment of the global biotech market, the liquid category is expected to attain greater growth, during the forecasted timeline. The liquid biotech flavor offers multiple advantages over the other forms of flavors, as this type of flavor is water soluble. The liquid form of biotech flavor also offers a more diverse and efficient application across multiple sectors across the globe, like in beverage, dairy, and sauce production. The liquid biotech flavor is also commonly used in the pharmaceutical sector, to enhance the taste of the medicines.The application segment of the biotech flavor market is categorized into beverages, dairy, sweet-tasting food, salty, and snacks. The beverages category under the application segment of the global biotech flavor market is expected to achieve a higher growth rate. In the beverage sector, the biotech flavor offers key applications, and it also helps in enhancing the consumer experience by offering a better sensation of taste and smell of the product. In the beverage sector, biotech flavors also help the manufacturer achieve greater consistency.The biotech flavor market, under the end-user segment, is divided into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others. Under the end-user segment, the food and beverage sector is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasted timeline, in the global biotech flavor market. In the food and beverage sector, the biotech flavor offers a wide range of applications, across multiple products, like dairy, sauces, and beverages. The global demand for biotech flavor market is expected to witness major growth majorly with the rising demand for the food and beverage sector across the globe.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the biotech flavor market. The Asia Pacific region is among the fastest growing, and technologically advancing regions in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnological sector, with countries like India, China, Japan, and Malaysia investing higher amounts of capital and human resources into the sector. The growth of the technological capabilities in the biotechnology sector in the region is among the key factors that are expected to boost the growth of the demand for the biotech flavor market in the region. Similarly, the growing consumer demand for food and beverage products in the Asia Pacific region is also forecasted to propel the growth of the market during the forecasted timeline, in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the biotech flavor market that have been covered are Advanced Biotech, Ambe Ns Agro Product Pvt Ltd., Aromatech Group, Biorigin (Zilor), Firmenich SA, Jeneil, MANE, Scentium Flavours S.L., Wei Teh Flavour & Fragrance Biotechnology Corp., and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.The market analytics report segments the biotech flavor market as follows:.By FormoLiquidoPasteoOthers.By ApplicationoBeverageoDairyoSweet-tasting foodoSaltyoSnacks.By End-UseroFood and BeverageoPharmaceuticaloOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Advanced Biotech.Ambe Ns Agro Product Pvt. Ltd..Aromatech Group.Biorigin (Zilor).Firmenich SA.Jeneil.MANE.Scentium Flavours S.L..WEI TEH FLAVOUR & FRAGRANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.Explore More Reports:.Flavors and Fragrances Market:.Global Liquid Flavour Market:.Flavor Enhancer Market:

