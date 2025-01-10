Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scanning Electron Microscopes by Type, Technology, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global scanning electron microscope market was estimated to be USD 4.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.96 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to advancements in material science and nanotechnology, growing applications in the semiconductor industry, increased use in biotechnology and life sciences, growing demand for quality control in manufacturing, and technological innovations in SEM design and functionality.



Recent advancements in Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) technology have significantly improved its versatility and accessibility across various sectors. Key enhancements, including higher resolution, faster imaging, automated analysis, and user-friendly operation, have broadened the scope of SEM applications. Innovations such as in-situ imaging, the integration of energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS), and increased automation are enhancing the capabilities of SEMs. These developments are fostering market adoption among non-expert users and facilitating the expansion of SEM use into new research areas. In May 2024, Hitachi High Tech Corporation, a prominent participant in the SEM market, launched two high-resolution Schottky scanning electron microscopes: the SU3800SE and SU3900SE. These models provide highly efficient and accurate observations of heavy and large specimens at the nanoscale, further advancing the field.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced research facilities and significant investment in R&D. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for SEMs in emerging industries and expanding government support for scientific research. For instance, a group of Manchester-based material scientists revealed in April 2024 that they were creating the "AutomaTEM" microscope, which integrates sophisticated spectroscopy and imaging with AI and automated processes. It is anticipated to accelerate advances in materials science for energy transition, quantum computing, and low-power devices.

By type, the conventional SEMs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global scanning electron microscopes market in 2024 owing to the high demand for detailed imaging and versatility across various industries. For instance, JEOL Ltd., a technology and innovation firm that serves the global scientific technology business, introduced the JEM-120i electron microscope in May 2024. The device is small, extendable, and user-friendly, according to the company's marketing. Additionally, the tabletop/benchtop SEMs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased accessibility and compact design suitable for smaller labs and research facilities.

By technology, the high vacuum scanning electron microscope (HVSEM) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global scanning electron microscopes market in 2024 owing to the superior image clarity and resolution required for advanced materials analysis. For instance, the state-owned non-profit research technology group VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland began employing a new Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Scanning Electron Microscope in March 2024. Its capacity has been increased, and the design-to-market time has been reduced by a tenth thanks to this investment. Additionally, the environmental scanning electron microscope (ESEM) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its ability to analyze samples in natural states without extensive preparation.

By end-user industry, the material sciences segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global scanning electron microscopes market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of SEMs for structural and compositional analysis of materials. For instance, JEOL Ltd. debuted two cutting-edge scanning electron microscopes in July 2023. With their sophisticated intelligent technology and automated functions, our most recent SEMs make it easier for users to obtain quick, high-definition imaging and analysis. The new models are designed to collect data on a wide range of specimen types with ease. Additionally, the life sciences segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for cellular and microbiological imaging in medical and biological research.

Report Scope



Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage



Market Forecast by Type, Technology, and End User Industry

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Hitachi High-Tech Corporation



JEOL Ltd.



Carl Zeiss AG



TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s.



Nikon Corporation



Bruker Corporation



Advantest Corporation



Leica Microsystems GmbH



Nanoscience Instruments, Inc.



Nion Company



Olympus Corporation



Raith GmbH



HORIBA, Ltd.

Applied Materials, Inc. 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)



Tabletop/Benchtop Conventional

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Analysis & Forecast by Technology 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)



Conventional or High Vacuum Scanning Electron Microscope (HVSEM)

Variable Pressure or Low Vacuum Scanning Electron Microscope (LVSEM)

Cryo-Scanning Electron Microscope (Cryo-SEM)

Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope (ESEM) Others

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User Industry 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)



Material Sciences

Nanotechnology

Life Sciences

Semiconductors Others

Key Attributes