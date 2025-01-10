Russians Shelling Frontline Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region
Date
1/10/2025 8:11:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are shelling frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by Ukrinform.
"Right now, the Russians are shelling frontline settlements. An air raid alert has been declared across the entire region," the post reads.
He urged people not to neglect safety rules.
Read also: Jan
8 airstrike
on Zaporizhzhia most massive since war
- start
- administration chief
As reported, throughout the past day, the occupiers launched 527 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
MENAFN10012025000193011044ID1109076548
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.