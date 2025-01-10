Russians Shelling Frontline Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are shelling frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Right now, the Russians are shelling frontline settlements. An air raid alert has been declared across the entire region," the post reads.

He urged people not to neglect safety rules.

As reported, throughout the past day, the occupiers launched 527 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.