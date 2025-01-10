Aline Acquires Grove Menus To Optimize Culinary Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Helping senior living operators reduce food costs, streamline operations, and enhance ROI with integrated menu planning and inventory tools

- Brad Frasher, chairman and CEO of AlineLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AlineTM, the leading provider of senior living operating software, is excited to announce the of Grove Menus, a premier culinary management platform. This acquisition extends Aline's position as the industry leader in comprehensive senior living resident data, enhancing its ability to deliver unified resident insights across sales and marketing, billing, care, and culinary operations.“Our mission has always been to empower senior living operators with actionable data to improve outcomes for their residents and their businesses,” said Brad Frasher, chairman and CEO of Aline.“The future of senior living software will be focused on utilizing data to identify risks and improve resident outcomes. Adding Grove Menus to our portfolio is an important step in developing our unified resident record by integrating culinary data with the rest of the Aline suite. This opens new opportunities for better decision-making, operational efficiency, and resident satisfaction.”Grove Menus specializes in culinary planning and management solutions that help senior living communities ensure compliance with dietary needs with their dietitian-approved menus while optimizing food costs - the second largest expense category behind labor - with menu planning, vendor ordering integration, and inventory management. As a result, Grove customers deliver a superior dining experience, which increases resident satisfaction and elevates the community reputation.By combining Grove Menus' capabilities with Aline's existing solutions, operators will gain access to a fully integrated point-of-sale system that makes capturing meal charges seamless. This integration will enhance financial transparency and efficiency while continuing to deliver a strong ROI to senior living communities.“Joining Aline is a natural fit,” said Diane Fager, RD, CEO of Grove Menus.“Together, we can deliver unmatched culinary management solutions that empower operators to better serve residents, optimize costs, and make data-driven decisions.”Through the acquisition of Grove Menus, which serves over 3,000 senior living communities, Aline strengthens its ability to deliver innovative solutions and adds culinary data to the largest data set in senior living. Grove Menus' scalable offerings - from single-property community to large portfolios of 200 plus - align with Aline's commitment to being the source of truth for all senior living resident data, enhancing operational excellence, and improving resident outcomes.For more information about how these companies serve the senior living industry, visit and .

