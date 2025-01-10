Vaccination Urged For Effective Protection Against Seasonal Flu

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Hamad General Hospital Trauma and Emergency Department's Patient and Family Advisory Council has urged the community to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.

With the onset of flu season, taking preventive measures is crucial, and vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect against the virus.

Vaccination is highly effective in reducing the impact of seasonal influenza, providing up to 70% protection. Members of the Patient and Family Advisory Council emphasised that getting vaccinated remains the best way to safeguard against the flu and its potential complications.

Many members of the Council have already received the flu vaccine, which demonstrates that the shots are both safe and effective.

It is important to note that the body's immunity from the flu vaccine weakens over time, which is why it is essential to get vaccinated every year. Additionally, since flu viruses mutate regularly, the vaccine is updated annually to reflect these changes, ensuring continued protection.

“The circulating flu virus changes every year, which is why it is necessary to get the updated vaccine. I encourage all of you to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible, as maximum protection takes up to two weeks to develop,” Dr. Thomas, a member of the Council, highlighted the importance of timely vaccination in a video message after receiving his vaccine.

Influenza can be a serious illness, leading to hospitalisation or even death in some cases. Each flu season presents unique challenges, affecting people in different ways. Every year, millions of people around the world are affected by the flu, with hundreds of thousands hospitalized and thousands of lives lost to flu-related complications. In Qatar alone, over 750 people were hospitalised in 2022 due to influenza.

Even otherwise healthy individuals can fall severely ill from the flu and unknowingly spread it to others. According to the World Health Organisation, while everyone is at risk of contracting the flu, certain groups face higher risks. Pregnant women, children, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those over the age of 50 are especially vulnerable and should prioritise getting the flu vaccine.

Rajani Murthi, a member of the Advisory Council, pointed out that widespread vaccination is not only about personal protection but also helps reduce the spread of the virus, creating a safer environment for the entire community. Another Council member, Arlene Masaba, added,“The sooner you get vaccinated, the sooner you are protected.”

Flu vaccines are available free of charge at 90 health facilities across Qatar, including 31 health centres, outpatient clinics at Hamad Medical Corporation, and 45 semi-government and private hospitals and clinics.