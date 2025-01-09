Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado Detained Amid Protests

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) María Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, was detained on Thursday after participating in protests against Nicolás Maduro's inauguration.



The incident occurred as Machado left a demonstration in Caracas, according to her campaign team's spokesperson. The detention took place on the eve of Maduro's swearing-in ceremony for his third consecutive term.



Machado's team reported that she was "violently intercepted" while leaving the protest in Chacao. They claimed that security agents fired at the motorcycles transporting her.



This marked Machado's first public appearance in months, as she had been in hiding due to political pressure. Edmundo González Urrutia, who replaced Machado as the opposition candidate in the July elections, demanded her immediate release.



He warned security forces not to "play with fire." The Chavista regime has not publicly addressed the allegations of Machado's detention. The opposition leader had called for nationwide demonstrations to support González.







In addition, several governments recognize him as the rightful president. These protests aimed to challenge Maduro's legitimacy, as the opposition claims fraud in the 2024 elections.

International Reactions to Machado's Detention

During the protest, Machado declared, "They tried to confront us, and Venezuela united today. We are not afraid." The crowd echoed her sentiment, chanting "We are not afraid" in response.



However, her departure from the protest site was complicated by the enthusiastic crowd. International condemnation followed swiftly. Panama's President José Raúl Mulino demanded Machado's release and held the "dictatorial regime" responsible for her safety.



Spain's Foreign Ministry expressed "total condemnation" of the detention, calling for the protection of opposition leaders' integrity. This incident highlights the ongoing political tensions in Venezuela.



It underscores the challenges faced by opposition figures in their efforts to challenge Maduro's rule. The international community's response reflects growing concerns about democratic freedoms and human rights in the country.

