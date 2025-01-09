AO Buzzard Agency Introduces Financial Services With Transparent, Lifetime-Coverage Insurance Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Photo courtesy of Jacob Buzzard

DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most insurance companies rely on policy expiration dates and coverage limits to build their business. AO Buzzard Agency is taking a different approach by guaranteeing lifetime protection that never expires. Under the leadership of founder Jacob Buzzard , the agency operates under American Income Life – Globe Life. It has become a leading voice in challenging traditional insurance models that often leave families unprotected when they need coverage most.

Buzzard says,“The insurance industry thrives on complexity, but protection should not be complicated. Most people think they are covered because of a term policy, but that is not always the case. We offer life insurance that does not expire, something families can depend on.”

Championing Whole-Life Policies

Under Buzzard's guidance, AO Buzzard Agency has established itself as a leader in financial education. According to the Insurance Information Institute, nearly 40 percent of term life insurance policyholders do not fully understand their coverage limitations. To address this, the agency has created a comprehensive onboarding process that combines insurance education with personalized policy planning to close the knowledge gap.

“Financial security begins with understanding. Our clients do not just buy a policy; they understand what it means to be protected for life,” Buzzard explains. This approach has led to impressive results, with retention rates above industry standards and consistent

year-over-year growth.

Breaking Down Barriers Through Education

One of AO Buzzard Agency's core missions is to address the lack of understanding about life insurance. Many Americans believe employer-provided group policies are lifelong, which is often not the case.

The agency's client onboarding process highlights the benefits of whole-life policies while addressing the potential pitfalls of other types of coverage. Buzzard says,“Our clients do not just buy a policy; they gain clarity and confidence about their long-term protection.

This strategy has proven effective. AO Buzzard Agency has grown significantly in the past year, with client retention rates exceeding industry averages. Families looking for long-term solutions have resonated with the agency's whole-life insurance model, which offers a dependable safety net.

A Different Kind of Insurance Agency

AO Buzzard Agency is taking a progressive stance in an industry often defined by tradition. The team is young, diverse, and more gender-balanced than many other life insurance agencies, a shift Buzzard says is intentional.

“Insurance has always been dominated by a certain stereotype-older men in suits. I wanted to break that mold. My agency brings fresh perspectives and creates opportunities for people from all walks of life,” he says.

The agency's team is predominantly female, with many working remotely. This flexibility has allowed AO Buzzard Agency to attract diverse talent and better serve various communities, including veterans and union members.

Meeting Industry Challenges Head-On

Buzzard's focus on whole-life policies addresses one of the industry's major challenges: the high lapse rates associated with term policies, which leave families without protection. Despite the agency's success, Buzzard acknowledges that educating clients remains challenging.

Buzzard says,“The life insurance industry is filled with misconceptions, and the general lack of financial literacy in America complicates the landscape. We focus on ensuring clients fully understand their coverage and how it serves them long-term.”

Expanding with Technology

With strong revenue growth projected for 2024, AO Buzzard Agency is preparing to expand into additional U.S. states and integrate technology to improve the customer experience. Buzzard sees technology as essential to making life insurance more accessible and manageable for clients.

“We are exploring digital tools to streamline everything from policy applications to customer support. Insurance does not have to be something people dread dealing with-it can be a seamless, supportive experience,” he says.

AO Buzzard Agency has found a rare balance of stability, innovation, and client focus by offering lifetime coverage, educating clients, and fostering an inclusive work environment. As the agency continues to expand its reach and adopt new technologies, its work promises to transform the life insurance industry into a more transparent and supportive space for clients and agents alike.

Contact Information

Name: Jacob Buzzard

Company: AO Buzzard Agency

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at