UK, Other Allies To Send 30,000 Drones To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom, together with other member states, will send 30,000 FPV drones to Ukraine after the conclusion of contracts worth GBP 45 million by the international coalition Drone Capability Coalition co-led by the UK and Latvia.

This is stated in a press release from the British government, Ukrinform reports.

The announcement was made by the of Defense of the United Kingdom John Healey alongside his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

It is noted that the Drone Capability Coalition supports Ukraine with unmanned vehicles with surveillance and attack capabilities.

Funding for the new 30,000 drones comes from UK, Denmark, Netherlands, Latvia and Sweden.

The British government says these state-of-the-art, first-person view drones will help Ukraine fight against Russian aggression, allowing Ukraine's Armed Forces to maneuver past Russian air defenses to target enemy positions and armored vehicles.

Further evidence of the strength of international support for Ukraine's efforts to repel Russia's illegal invasion is that allies and partners have pledged more than £190 million in additional funding to the International Fund for Ukraine, which is administered by the United Kingdom.

The new contributions include:

£67 million from Denmark for capabilities including drones, air defence systems and training equipment

£59 million from Norway for specialist capabilities including drones and maritime training

£43 million (€52 million) from Portugal for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance drones

£20 million from Sweden to fund the repair of Archer self-propelled artillery systems and maritime training

£4 million from Germany for maritime training

£1 million from Iceland to fund coastal radars

“The fierce courage of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire the world, and this meeting of more than 50 nations sends a clear message to Putin about the international community's unwavering support for Ukraine,” said UK Defense Secretary John Healy.

As reported, today the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is taking place at the U.S. Ramstein air base in Germany under the chairmanship of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, with government officials from more than 50 countries taking part.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is also participating in the meeting.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Brigade of the Military Police, illustrative