Zelensky Meets With Meloni In Italy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
The corresponding video was published by the Ukrainian President's Office on YouTube, Ukrinform reports.
As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Italy to hold meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
Among the topics to be discussed are the holding of the Ukraine Recovery conference in Rome in July 2025, coordination of international efforts to achieve peace, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. Cooperation within the G7 and the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia will also be on the table.
