GCC Secretary General Congratulates Newly Elected President Of Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Bedaiwi on Thursday addressed congratulations to the newly elected president of Lebanon Joseph Aoun and the country's people.

Al-Bedaiwi in a statement hoped that Aoun would succeed in restoring security and peace to the country, attain the people's aspirations toward stability, prosperity and development.

He also expressed hope that his tensure would be marked with boosting further the historic relations with the GCC.

The GCC chief recalled some excerpts of the statement released by the GCC top leaders in their 45 summit, where they affirmed the unwavering support for the Lebanese people, their country's sovereignty, security and stability. (end)

