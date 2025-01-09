US Announces New $500 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The United States has announced a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine as part of its ongoing support for Kyiv's defense capabilities.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin revealed the new aid package during a meeting of international supporters of Ukraine in Germany, noting that it includes additional missiles for the Air Force, more ammunition, surface-to-air munitions, and other equipment to support F-16 aircraft.

In the same context, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the meeting, emphasized the critical importance of deploying Western forces in his country to help pressure Russia into peace.

Speaking to the "Contact Group," which includes Ukraine's key allies, Zelensky stated that the deployment of battalions from the partners is one of the best tools to force Russia to peace.

At the end of last month, the United States announced a $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which included drones, ammunition for HIMARS systems, anti-tank missiles, air-to-ground munitions, and spare parts.