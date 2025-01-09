(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Flexiv partners with Kurabo to launch new industrial robot

January 9, 2025 by David Edwards

Flexiv , a developer of general-purpose robotics solutions, has partnered with Kurabo , a Japanese pioneer in high-speed image processing and 3D measurement technology, to develop the“groundbreaking” Kuravizon adaptive robot.

Integrating Flexiv's industry-leading force control with Kurabo's advanced 3D vision sensing technology, Kurasense, the Kuravizon robot will be available for sale starting January 10th, 2025.

Owen Wu, Flexiv's business development manager for the Asia Pacific region, says:“The Kuravizon system is a testament to Flexiv's commitment to expanding our global presence by delivering cutting-edge automation solutions.

“This partnership with Kurabo allows us to merge our joint expertise and push the boundaries of what's possible in robotic automation.”

Kurabo's Kurasense technology, which functions as both the“eyes” and“brain” of the robotic system, combined with Flexiv's industry proven Rizon robot as the integration platform, creates an ideal automation solution for industries in Japan that demand absolute precision and efficiency.

Driven by increasing inquiries from research institutions and manufacturers for advanced automation solutions, Kurabo sought to enhance its laboratory and factory automation capabilities through a strategic partnership.

After an extensive research and testing phase, Flexiv's Rizon series of 7-axis adaptive robots, renowned for their superior force sensing and whole-body force control, proved to be the perfect match for the Kurasense system.

With a payload capacity of up to 10 kg and industry-leading force sensors enabling precision measurements down to 0.03 newtons, the Rizon series is optimally suited for applications requiring precision, flexibility, and seamless human-robot collaboration.

By integrating Kurasense with Flexiv's adaptive robots, the Kuravizon system delivers unmatched performance for tasks demanding high accuracy, adaptability, and cost efficiency.

This partnership underscores both Flexiv's and Kurabo's ongoing commitment to innovation and highlights Flexiv's ambition to become a truly international brand.