Global Guerbet Alcohol Market To Reach $1.84 Billion By 2034 With A CAGR Of 4.3%

Guerbet Alcohol Market

Guerbet alcohol aligns well with sustainability trends due to its biodegradability, thus driving its demand in various applications, says Fact.

The global guerbet alcohol is pegged at US$ 1.21 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a steady 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Worldwide guerbet alcohol sales are projected to reach US$ 1.84 billion by the end of 2034 aesthetic awareness among people across the world has created high demand for personal care products and cosmetics, which, in turn, is set to drive guerbet alcohol sales in the long run.Rapid industrialization and increasing awareness regarding the characteristic properties of guerbet alcohols are also forecasted to create new opportunities for guerbet alcohol suppliers around the world. This study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that East Asia is projected to hold a prominent chunk of global guerbet alcohol sales revenue over the next ten years. China and South Korea are forecasted to be prime markets in East Asia for guerbet alcohol suppliers through 2034.Key Takeaways from Market Study.The global guerbet alcohol market is estimated at US$ 1.21 billion in 2024..Demand for guerbet alcohol is set to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034..The market is projected to reach US$ 1.84 billion by 2034-end..Growing use of guerbet alcohol in personal care & cosmetics, increasing demand for metal processing, rising focus on hygiene, and high investments in R&D efforts for extending applications of guerbet alcohols are key market drivers..High costs of guerbet alcohols as compared to their alternatives are projected to trouble guerbet alcohol companies over the next 10 years and beyond..Demand for guerbet alcohol in the United States is estimated at a market value of US$ 248.2 million in 2024..2-octyldodecanol is forecasted to account for 23.3% of the global guerbet alcohol market share by 2034..The East Asia market is forecasted to account for US$ 706.7 million by the end of 2034."Countries characterized by significant expenditure on cosmetics and personal care products are set to emerge as goldmines for guerbet alcohol suppliers," says a Fact analystWinning StrategyGuerbet alcohol manufacturers should focus on the optimization of their manufacturing process to improve profits and reduce the cost of the end product. Guerbet alcohol companies should also invest in the expansion of their production capacity to meet the surging demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry around the world.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global guerbet alcohol market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (2-butyloctanol, 2-hexyldecanol, 2-octyldodecanol, 2-decyltetradecanol, 2-dodecylhexadecanol) and end use (cosmetics & personal care, metal processing, detergents & cleaners, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Key Companies Profiled-Jarchem Industries Inc.; Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co. Ltd.; Sasol Limited; BASF SE; DowPol Corporation; Kao Corporation; KISCO Ltd.; New Japan Chemical Company Ltd.; EMCO DyestuffExplore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global alcohol ethoxylates market was valued at US$ 6.6 Billion in 2022, and is projected to be valued at US$ 9.3 Billion by 2032.The global diacetone alcohol market is estimated to be US$ 1.44 Billion in 2022, and is forecast to surpass US$ 2.2 Billion by 2032, expanding at a steady 4.3% CAGR over the next ten years. Diacetone alcohol consumption accounts for around 2.8% share of the global alcohol market.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

