SPEYSIDE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF GSC

Transaction enables Speyside to the company's next growth phase.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Speyside Equity Advisers ("Speyside") announced that it has completed the of GSC Technologies, ("GSC"). The transaction will allow Speyside's continued in GSC and fuel the company's next growth phase. GSC is a leading of plastic goods in North America.

"We are very excited about the GSC acquisition," said Eric Wiklendt, Managing Director at Speyside. "GSC is similar to a great deal we did in a prior fund, with similar opportunities. GSC has a great growth and value-creation plan that we look forward to facilitating."

GSC CEO Dave Barrow noted, "My team and I look forward to working with the Speyside team to execute our strategic plan. Speyside has a strong operational background that clearly differentiates it from other investment groups. The new capitalization structure and value-creation system that Speyside brings will help us achieve our vision and drive results."

Nick Lardo, Managing Director at Speyside, noted, "GSC is our second closed deal in Speyside Equity Fund II. We are gaining strong momentum in the fund based on increased staff, AUM, and deal activity. We see 2025 as a year full of great opportunity."

About Speyside

Speyside is a Detroit-based private equity firm. The firm invests in middle-market, buyout transactions in the manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. Targeted portfolio companies often possess balance sheet, legal, environmental, labor, or transactional complexity. Speyside Equity focuses on creative transaction structures and is comfortable investing in carveouts of large multinational companies, industry consolidations, family-owned businesses, bankruptcies, workouts, and other special situations. Speyside takes an operational approach to creating value in these situations. Speyside has completed 37 investments. For more information, please visit speysideequity .

About GSC Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1982 with a single plastic molding machine,

GSC Technologies Inc.

is a leading and groundbreaking manufacturer of plastic goods in North America focused on environmentally aware plastic solutions for organizing daily life today and in the future. Based in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu (Quebec/Canada), GSC

designs and manufactures attractive, practical storage and organization lifestyle products for better modern living. With manufacturing plants that use contemporary equipment and technology and distribution facilities in the US, Canada, and China,

GSC

uses global testing and quality standards to ensure the best value, highest quality products. For more information, please visit gsctechnology .

Honigman LLP acted as Speyside's legal advisor.

