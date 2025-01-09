Prodigy Processing Solutions To Be First Hydrocarbon Cannabis Extraction Equipment Approved For Use In New York City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ProXtracts Chooses Prodigy's Cannabis Processing to Pioneer Safe and Compliant Cannabis Oil Extracts

Prodigy Processing Solutions ("Prodigy"), the leader in GMP-compliant cannabis and hemp extraction equipment, today announced its partnership with ProXtracts Processing Inc. ("ProXtracts), based in the Bronx, NY.

ProXtracts, a producer of cannabis oil, distillate and concentrates, selected Prodigy as its exclusive equipment provider to power its state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the first in New York City.

"Securing the only Tier 1 Processor License in New York City is a tremendous honor and responsibility," said Sean Maguire, Founder and Vice President of ProXtracts. "To uphold our mission of delivering the safest, highest-quality cannabis products to the New York market, we chose Prodigy's cutting-edge extraction technology as it aligns seamlessly with our commitment to consumer safety."

Hydrocarbon extraction, long considered the industry's gold standard for producing top-tier cannabis oil concentrates, is at the heart of ProXtracts' operations. By utilizing Prodigy's equipment, the company is ensuring the purity, precision, and efficiency of its cannabis oil production.

"We are proud to support ProXtracts as they lead the charge in New York's burgeoning cannabis market," said Marc Beginin, Founder and CEO of Prodigy Processing Solutions. "As the only cannabis processor in all five boroughs licensed to use hydrocarbon solvent technology, ProXtracts is setting

the benchmark of excellence in consumer safety, product quality, and regulatory compliance. With Prodigy's equipment, they will be equipped to meet the strictest regulatory standards while driving innovation in the heart of The Bronx."

Prodigy designs and manufactures pharmaceutical-grade stainless steel extraction systems complete with material certifications and traceability reports-requirements essential for food, dietary supplement, and pharmaceutical GMP (good manufacturing practices) compliance. Its ProX 20 system exceeds state cannabis processing audit standards by meeting much stricter FDA requirements, thereby futureproofing its customers' operations upon federal legalization.

ProXtracts' processing license allows for a full suite of operations, including cannabis extraction, infusing and blending, and packaging, labeling, and branding. The company is set to become a cornerstone of New York's cannabis market, distributing products statewide and shaping the future of consumer safety in the cannabis industry. In addition to its in-house product offerings, ProXtracts will provide toll processing services for cannabis cultivators and manufacturers across New York State, enabling them to transform their raw materials into premium GMP-compliant concentrates, oils, and infused products.

"We're not just building a business; we're building trust with New York's cannabis consumers," added Maguire. "With Prodigy by our side, we are setting the standard for what safe, high-quality cannabis products should be."

ProXtracts expects to begin full operations in February 2025, bringing its vision of consumer-first cannabis products to life.

About ProXtracts Processing Inc.

ProXtracts Processing Inc., based in the Bronx, NY, holds the first and only Tier 1 Processor License in New York City. Specializing in extraction, infusing and blending, and packaging, labeling, and branding, ProXtracts is dedicated to producing the highest-quality cannabis products for distribution throughout New York State. For more information about ProXtracts, visit ProXtracts .

About Prodigy Processing Solutions

Prodigy Processing Solutions is the leading provider of life science equipment tailored for the cannabis and hemp extraction and processing industries. With a focus on cutting-edge engineering, unparalleled customer service, expert operator training, and comprehensive extraction lab solutions, Prodigy equips businesses with the essential tools for success in these dynamic sectors. Committed to delivering the highest quality and most innovative extraction solutions, Prodigy is driving the

future of cannabis and hemp oil extraction worldwide. For more information about Prodigy, visit ProdigyUSA .

