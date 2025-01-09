Senator says US must begin mass deportations

(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham has called for immediate action to fortify the US-Mexico border and begin mass deportations to ensure national security. Speaking on Fox News, the South Carolina expressed concerns about the growing threat posed by illegal immigration and emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue. He argued that millions of illegal immigrants, many of whom President vowed to deport, should be removed due to the surge in illegal immigration.



While Graham acknowledged the significant cost of building the border wall and increasing immigration enforcement—estimated at $100 billion—he noted that Democrats are unlikely to approve such a large budget for mass deportations. Despite the financial challenge, Graham stressed the need for action, warning that delays in securing the border would jeopardize national safety.



In addition, Graham voiced support for increased military spending and cautioned against prioritizing tax policy over border security, claiming that failure to address the issue could lead to dangerous consequences for the country. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted the GOP's agenda, which includes dismantling the so-called "deep state," cutting taxes, and deregulating the economy, with border security being a top priority. Despite Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, the Republicans hold only a slim majority in Congress and are working on a funding bill that could be passed using the reconciliation process without Democratic support.

