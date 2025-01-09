Canada’s Justin Trudeau quits position

(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau has announced that he will step down as both the leader of the Liberal Party and as prime minister once a successor is selected. He cited "internal battles" within his party that have made it impossible for him to lead into the upcoming election, scheduled for October. Trudeau's resignation comes after mounting pressure from within his party and a significant decline in national polls.



In his announcement, Trudeau stated that Canada deserves a "real choice" in the next election and admitted that internal party struggles would hinder his ability to be the best option for leadership. He has asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin the process of selecting a new leader.



Trudeau's resignation follows the unexpected departure of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in December, following disagreements over the government's response to potential US tariffs. Trudeau, who has been in office since 2015, led the Liberals to victories in 2019 and 2021 but has faced criticism over several unpopular policies, including carbon taxes, immigration, and pandemic lockdown measures. Recent polls show his party trailing behind the opposition Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre.

