N-Korea examines probable hypersonic warhead

(MENAFN) North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Monday, suspected of carrying a hypersonic warhead, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The missile was fired from the Pyongyang area around noon and traveled about 1,100 kilometers before landing in the sea. While the missile flew a shorter distance than typical intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs), which can reach up to 5,500 kilometers, officials speculated it could be equipped with a hypersonic warhead, similar to tests conducted by North Korea earlier in 2024.



Hypersonic missiles are known for their high speed, making them more difficult to intercept, and could potentially target strategic US military assets, such as those in Guam, located 3,400 kilometers from North Korea. Although North Korea has yet to officially confirm the launch, it is part of a series of missile tests conducted in recent years.



North Korea has faced multiple UN Security Council resolutions condemning its missile activities. In December, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reiterated his country's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities and taking an aggressive stance against the US, describing the US as the "most reactionary state" and criticizing its alliances in the region.

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072499