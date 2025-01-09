European Union's climate change commissioner cautions that global efforts to address climate change will face significant setback

(MENAFN) The European Union's climate change commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, has cautioned that global efforts to address climate change will face a significant setback if U.S. President-elect Donald decides to pull out of the Paris climate agreement once more.



Sources within Trump's transition team revealed that they are preparing executive orders for the U.S.—currently the world’s second-largest polluter after China—to withdraw from the crucial global climate treaty. Hoekstra stated that such a move would severely impact international climate and stressed the need for other nations to intensify their climate efforts if the U.S. steps back.



Hoekstra further emphasized the importance of UN climate talks, noting that they are essential to ensuring global participation in addressing the issue, as climate change affects everyone equally. Trump, who is set to return to the White House on January 20, has repeatedly referred to climate change as a hoax and withdrew from the Paris Agreement during his first term in office (2017-2021).

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072338