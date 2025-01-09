Novadip appoints Drew Trivisonno to the board of directors to drive financial and business development

(MENAFNEditorial) Seasoned financial executive with over 30 years’ experience - including senior management of orthopedic startups - to support Novadip in its financing rounds and expansion into US orthopedics market

Mont Saint-Guibert, Belgium, January 9, 2025 – Novadip Biosciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine, today announces the appointment of Drew Trivisonno to its board of directors as an independent board member.

With three decades of experience in debt and equity financing, and 18 years as a recognized expert in M&A, financing transactions and the creation of strategic partnerships to build growth and business value, Mr. Trivisonno brings invaluable expertise to Novadip. His appointment will be critical in driving the company’s success and advancing its 2025 strategy, including a Series C funding round targeting €50M and expansion in the US orthopedics market.

“I am thrilled to welcome Drew to the Novadip board. His financial knowledge and expertise in the development of new orthobiologics will be critical in positioning our technology platform as a game changer in the orthopedic field,” said Denis Dufrane, CEO of Novadip. “Along with our board members, he will be key to the strategic positioning of Novadip as a major player in the US market, supporting the company’s goal of becoming commercial in two years.”

Mr. Trivisonno brings extensive experience in driving growth and strategic opportunities for life science startups. Notably, he has held vice president positions at venture capital firms and co-founded Precision Life Science Partners, a C-suite advisory group that brings together 20 international sector experts. Through this group, he has helped 15 early-stage life science companies navigate complex strategic and investor negotiations, supporting them in acquisitions, fundraising, exit planning and the development of commercial innovation and strategy.

Drew has also held the role of chief financial officer for multiple orthopedic focused startups.

“I am excited to join the Novadip board. The company’s clinical results have been outstanding, with NVD003 showing strong promise in pediatric patients and NVDX3 having excellent results in adults. This puts Novadip in a great position to become a world-leader in bone healing. I look forward to working with Denis and the entire Novadip team,” said Mr Trivisonno.

Novadip achieved significant clinical milestones in 2024, including positive meetings with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing the company to take its lead autologous therapy NVD003 into a pivotal phase 3 trial for the treatment of congenital pseudoarthrosis of the tibia (CPT), a rare pediatric bone condition. Novadip has also received the FDA’s approval for the IND study (Investigational New Drug) for NVDX3 in cervical spinal fusion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drew Trivisonno to the Novadip board. His extensive experience in leading and negotiating complex transactions — spanning licensing, fundraising, M&A and strategic partnerships — will be invaluable as we expand our footing in the US and drive the company toward its next phase of growth and commercialization,” said Eric Paul Pâques, chairman of the Novadip board. “Drew’s expertise will help propel Novadip to new heights and we look forward to the impact he will make on our journey."



