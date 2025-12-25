Gold Price Jumped Again Today On Christmas, 2025: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

On Thursday, gold prices saw another significant jump. During the wedding season, how much is the yellow metal selling for after the price drop on December 23rd? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata

Gold prices jumped again on Thursday. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is now ₹10,444 per gram, an increase of ₹24. The price for 10 grams is up by ₹240 to ₹104,440.

22-carat gold: 1 gram is ₹12,765 (up ₹30), 10 grams is ₹127,650 (up ₹300). 24-carat gold: 1 gram is ₹13,925 (up ₹32), 10 grams is ₹139,250 (up ₹320).

Hyderabad: 22K gold is ₹127,650/10g (up ₹300). Patna: 22K gold is ₹127,700/10g (up ₹300). Check the latest 18K and 24K rates for both cities.

Mumbai: 22K gold is ₹127,650/10g (up ₹300). Delhi: 22K gold is ₹127,800/10g (up ₹300). Check the latest 18K and 24K rates for both cities.

Jaipur: 22K gold is up by ₹300 to ₹127,800/10g. Chennai: 22K gold is up by ₹200 to ₹128,200/10g. Check the latest 18K and 24K rates for both cities.