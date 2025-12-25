UAE: Dubai Capitals Sail Into Play-Offs With Six-Wicket Win Over Sharjah Warriorz

Shayan Jahangir and Jordan Cox registered fifties to help defending champions Dubai Capitals sail into the play-offs with a strong six-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz here on Christmas Eve at the Dubai International Stadium. Jahangir was also resourceful behind the stumps, getting dangerman Tom Kohler-Cadmore stumped - showcasing an all-round performance.

Chasing 135, Dubai Capitals made light work of the target with an early blitz by Jahangir, and an unbeaten Jordon Cox - finishing the job with ease - setting the Dubai International Stadium ablaze scoring 61 off 50 balls with six fours and one six. His effort also fetched him the green belt, putting him on top of the highest scorers list in the tournament so far.

Jahangir and Cox set up a partnership of 76 runs off 63 balls after they lost opening batter Sediqullah Atal with just 17 on board. It was Harmeet Singh who bowled him out, but it took the Warriorz a lifetime to find another breakthrough. However, Sikandar Raza's over made up for the long wicket-less spells as he picked up two crucial back-to-back wickets - that of half-centurion Jahangir and Mohammad Nabi in the 14th over. Jahangir was caught at long-on by Kohler-Cadmore while Nabi (4 off 4) holed out to deep square leg.

Taskin Ahmed packed off Leus Du Plooy (5 off 6) in the 17th over, but the Capitals were already racing towards victory at this point. Jordon Cox became the cynosure of the chase, breaking no sweat to make the target in five balls to spare.

The Dubai Capitals' bowlers had also done exceedingly well, restricting the Warriorz total to a paltry 134/8 with Haider Ali and Waqar Salamkheil picking up two wickets each. Ali was extremely economical too, giving away just 13 runs in four overs. David Willey, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi bagged a wicket each, contributing to the Capitals' third successive victory that has landed them in the playoffs.

Asked to bat first, Sharjah Warriorz had an uneventful outing at the crease. Just as the opening batters were settling in, Warriorz received an early jolt when Monank Patel (24 off 13) was run out by a quick-thinking David Willey. A mix up in the middle, Patel was sent back by Charles (43 off 46) with Willey at arm's length from the bails. Losing a wicket in the 5th over with just 34 runs on board was a setback and it didn't help the Warriorz cause when Haider Ali bowled Tom Abell (9 off 10 balls).

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (3 off 4) followed suit. He was stumped by Shayan Jahangir while attempting to go big off Haider Ali but he was nowhere close to the ball and Jahangir was bang-on.

With just 65/3 on board in 10 overs, Warriorz needed a solid partnership that could keep them afloat on a slow track at the Ring of Fire. There was still some hope with opener Johnson Charles piloting the innings and power hitter Sikandar Raza joining him after Kohler-Cadmore's dismissal. Raza was also gifted a new lease of life when Jahangir dropped a simple catch off Haider Ali's ball. Unfortunately, Raza (8 off 11) could not muster much from this opportunity as he lost his wicket, in a caught-and-bowled effort by Mustafizur Rahman.

Charles followed a couple of overs after, when he was attempting to pull towards the long-on boundary, but Willey took a fine low catch ending Charles' batting prowess with two boundaries and two sixes.

From here on, Warriorz were on a spiral losing almost four wickets in the death overs but for the 24 runs coming off the final two overs. Adil Rashid and Harmeet Singh scored a quick 14 runs each. While Tim Southee (5 off 2) contributed towards Warriorz total to a chasable 134/8 in 20 overs.

Player of the match, Jordon Cox said,“It was quite tough against spin, but when the seamers came on, we tried to put them under pressure. Jahangir was very impressive. We've been encouraging him to be aggressive, and it was great to watch from the other end. For me, it was about not leaving it to the next man.”

Sharjah Warriorz captain, Tim Southee said, "My Over towards was defining. We had to keep taking wickets to be in with a chance. The nature of the wickets is keeping sides in it for long. Not over for us. One game left, we win that and give ourselves a chance.”



Sharjah Warriorz: 134/8 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 43, Monank Patel 24, Haider Ali 2 for 13, Waqar Salamkheil 2 for 29) Dubai Capitals: 138/4 in 19.1 overs (Shayan Jahangir 51, Jordan Cox 61 not out, Sikandar Raza 2 for 15)

