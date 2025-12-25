Watch: Viral Video Of RAK Crown Prince Driving Bulldozer To Help Residents Draws Praise

A video showing Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, personally driving a bulldozer to assist residents with land-levelling efforts has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for his hands-on leadership style and close connection with the community.

The footage was recorded during the preparation and settlement of new residential areas in Ras Al Khaimah, where Sheikh Mohammed was seen taking part in ground-level work to help facilitate development for citizens.

The gesture was widely viewed as a reflection of his down-to-earth nature and his strong commitment to supporting residents beyond official duties.

Social media users widely praised the act, describing it as a powerful example of approachable and people-centred leadership. Commenting on TikTok, a user highlighted that Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi is well-known for his regular field inspections of infrastructure and housing projects across the emirate, as well as his dedication to ensuring decent living conditions for citizens, adding that such moments are often shared as evidence of the rulers' humility and closeness to the people.

On Instagram, another user echoed this sentiment, describing the leadership as“a blessing for which we thank God", and expressing appreciation for the country and its leaders for their ongoing efforts to serve and support the community.

Earlier last week, after heavy rainfall in the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed toured Wadi Kub and Al Aym as part of his ongoing field visits to monitor residents' conditions and assess the level of services provided. During the tour, he met with local residents, conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and checked on their wellbeing.

Sheikh Mohammed listened to residents' needs across a range of service and development sectors, reaffirming the leadership's commitment to maintaining direct engagement with citizens. He stressed the importance of improving the quality of life and ensuring balanced, sustainable development across all areas of the emirate, particularly in newly developed and remote regions.

His visible presence on the ground, whether through inspection tours or personally assisting with development work, has resonated strongly with the public, reinforcing a leadership approach rooted in accessibility, responsiveness, and community partnership.

Who is Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi?

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah. He plays an active role in overseeing development initiatives, community affairs, and public services across the emirate, and is widely known for his direct engagement with citizens and his focus on sustainable growth and social wellbeing.