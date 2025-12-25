Elderly Motorcyclist Critical After Road Accident In Srinagar

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A road accident was reported at the Hyderpora area of Srinagar, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Post Humhama, in which a motorcyclist sustained multiple injuries after being hit by an unknown vehicle, officials said.

According to official sources, the accident occurred when the motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, resulting in serious injuries to the rider. The injured person was immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured has been identified as Abdul Hamid Bhat, son of Late Abdul Rehman, a resident of Ompora, Budgam. He is about 65 years old.